Parents irked with Mumbai SSC school’s plan to switch board

The parents of students at Hansraj Morarji Public School in Andheri are protesting against the school’s plan to change its curriculum from the Maharashtra state education board to Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

Parents have alleged the school is forcing existing students of the primary section to take admission in ICSE section.

“The difference in fees is huge and we don’t see the point of moving to the ICSE section. According to the rules, the school will have to keep the SSC section functional until all existing students clear Class 10,” said a parent. On Wednesday, a delegation of parents met with the school’s managing trustee and handed over a petition, signed by over 400 parents. “We are not forcing anyone to take admission in ICSE,” said principal Jayashree Desai who refused to comment any further.

The school has invited new admissions to both SSC and ICSE sections for the academic year 2018-19. However, the SSC admissions are only being done for Class 3, and above. Parents have been assured the SSC section will remain functional.