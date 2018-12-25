Part(y)tion: DY Patil joins NCP, son Satej opts to stay with Congress in Maharashtra

Veteran Congress leader DY Patil has joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Pune, according to party officials. Patil was governor of Tripura and Bihar and had also served as acting governor of West Bengal. The founder of three deemed universities, Patil’s defection may change some political equations in western Maharashtra considering speculations that Dhananjay Mahadik, NCP member of Parliament (MP) from Kolhapur, could join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Confirming the development, NCP spokesperson Ankush Kakade said the veteran leader joined the party by taking primary membership on Sunday. “He [Patil] joined NCP from his residence and his role will soon be decided by party chief Sharad Pawar,” Kakade said. However, Patil did not reply to calls and text messages. Patil was appointed governor of Tripura during the UPA rule at the Centre.

Patil is from Kolhapur district and his joining NCP may change the political equations of western Maharashtra, considered a stronghold of the NCP, though the party lost several seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections there. The move could be either to pre-empt Mahadik’s defection or to get his replacement for the Lok Sabha constituency, said a party insider.

His son, Satej Patil, a former Congress minister, said they are in Congress and will remain in the party. He said, “No one in the family wants him to be active in politics considering his age. We were unaware of him joining NCP and are worried about his health as he is 83,” Patil said.

Congress insiders said Satej was also opposing Mahadik’s candidature and NCP may want to pressurise him by this move. “Mahadik chose to field his cousin Amal from BJP against Satej from Kolhapur south assembly constituency in the 2014 Assembly elections, following which Satej lost the polls. This is the reason he is now opposing Mahadik’s candidature,’” said a senior Congress leader, requesting not to be named.

Both the Congress and NCP have declared to forge an alliance for the 2019 elections and are currently discussing a seat-sharing arrangement.

First Published: Dec 25, 2018 00:43 IST