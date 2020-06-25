Pawar is coronavirus for Maharashtra, says BJP MLC

mumbai

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 00:31 IST

A controversy broke out in the political circles in Maharashtra over Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC Gopichand Padalkar’s unparliamentary remarks against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.

Padalkar, also a Dhangar (shepherd) leader, while speaking to the media in Pandharpur, said, “Pawar only wants to do politics over Dhangar reservation. He has done injustice to several Bahujan groups. That’s why Sharad Pawar is the coronavirus that has infected Maharashtra.”

NCP leaders slammed Padalkar’s remarks with youth NCP leaders threatening to blacken his face, while Pune party leaders planninga protest. “Sometimes leaders like Padalkar lose their mental balance and make remarks like these. What is his standing against a leader of the stature of Pawar? This leader slammed Modi and then joined his party to get a ticket,” said NCP leader and state housing minister Jitendra Awhad.

BJP legislator Atul Bhatkalkar said the BJP did not support Padalkar’s remarks which were “unfortunate”. Leader of Opposition in the legislative Council Pravin Darekar said his party did not endorse such remarks.

Former chief minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis also reprimanded Padalkar for the comment.

“Sharad Pawar is not our enemy but a political opponent. I have discussed the issue with Padalkar and in no circumstances, his remarks can be justified. Padalkar has also accepted to take corrective steps,” said Fadnavis.

Padalkar was recently nominated to the legislative Council by the BJP. In the Assembly polls, he had contested from the Baramati Assembly seat on a BJP ticket against deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.