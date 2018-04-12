Pending law results will be declared soon: Mumbai varsity

The University of Mumbai (MU) on Wednesday assured student organisations that it will declare the pending results for law exams at the earliest.

The varsity is yet to assess 23,000 answer sheets, out of 74,000, for three-year and five-year LLB examinations held last year. The varsity had held a meeting of student organisations, teachers, varsity authorities, including acting vice-chancellor Devanand Shinde to find a solution for various evaluation-related problems.

The students demanded the next semester examinations, which are due to start in the next few weeks, should be conducted only after all the results are declared. They also suggested that the repeat examinations should be held after regular examinations so that students who have failed the last year's examination don't have to appear for repeat exams without knowing results of re-evaluation of their papers.

“About 30% of the students pass after re-evaluation. But since their results don’t come on time, they are forced to take a retest,” read the statement issued by Students Law Council.

According to varsity officials, answer sheets of law faculty take longer for assessment than other faculties, as most of the teachers in law colleges are professional lawyers, who teach on clock-hour or temporary basis. During the last examination, the varsity had sought the help of a lawyer's association to complete the assessment.

“We heard the suggestions given by the students and will take appropriate decisions,” said Vinod Malale, deputy registrar (public relations).

However, the students want chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to intervene.“It’s not the students’ fault that the university doesn’t have sufficient teachers for assessment,” said Sachin Pawar, president, Students Law Council.