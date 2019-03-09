Peter Mukerjea is the silent killer of Sheena Bora: CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) counsel described former media executive and co-founder of INX Media, Peter Mukerjea, as a “silent killer” while opposing Mukerjea’s third bail plea in the case of Sheena Bora’s murder.

Mukerjea had moved his bail application in November 2018 before special CBI judge JC Jagdale, saying he was in London when Bora was murdered in April 2012. Special public prosecutor Bharat Badami countered Mukerjea by saying, “He is the head of the family and not merely a statue. He knew everything. It is the question of misleading and suppression of facts. You cannot throw everything on Indrani’s head and shoulders..”

Badami went on to compare Mukerjea to terrorist Hafiz Saeed who co-founded Lashkar-e-Taiba, which had claimed responsibility for the 2008 terrorist attacks on Mumbai. “When 26/11 happened, Hafiz Saeed was in Pakistan. Same way, [Mukerjea] cannot say he was in London and not a part of criminal conspiracy,” he said. The CBI counsel also said Mukerjea had not tried to find Bora when she went missing, despite her being his son Rahul’s fiancée. “He took no step when Rahul was desperately asking about Sheena... Peter is [the] silent killer of Sheena,” said Badami. The CBI submitted that Rahul had questioned Indrani Mukerjea, Mukerjea’s ex-wife and one of the prime accused in Bora’s murder, about Sheena’s whereabouts. Indrani had informed Mukerjea of this visit, said the CBI.

Badami also said that three days after Mukerjea had approached police officer Deven Bharti about a relative going missing, he’d told Bharti that the relative had been found.

The court will continue hearing arguments on Monday.

