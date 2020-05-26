e-paper
PIL against Wadia Hospitals: HC asks petitioner to deposit Rs 1 cr to prove his bonafides

mumbai Updated: May 26, 2020 20:33 IST
Kanchan Chaudhari
The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday directed Dadar resident Dr Pankaj Phadnis, who has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking an investigation into the functioning of Wadia Hospitals at Parel, to deposit Rs 1 crore in two days to prove his bonafides.

The bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice KK Tated issued the order after both the hospitals--Bai Jerabai Wadia Children’s Hospital and Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital--took strong objections to the PIL.

Dr Phadnis has filed the PIL through Abhinav Bharat Congress, an organization that he founded. Apart from the investigation into financial aspects of the hospitals, they have also sought a direction to the state authorities to take over the hospitals.

The hospital management objected to the maintainability of the PIL on the ground that under Bombay High Court PIL Rules, 2010, an unregistered body has no locus standi to initiate a proceeding in the nature of a PIL.

The hospital management also pointed that over a decade ago, Dr Phadnis was in the employment of the Wadias and that this PIL was filed for furthering his agenda. They added that Dr Phadnis had unsuccessfully initiated proceedings against the Wadias in a United States court and that the PIL was nothing but an abuse of the processes of the court.

The bench noted that the petitioner had not disclosed these facts in the PIL, nor had he controverted the statements in his reply to their affidavit.

The omissions gave the prima facts “reason to believe that this PIL petition may not have been filed in public interest but for ulterior and oblique motives, and that the bonafide of the petitioner no.2 (Dr. Phadnis) is suspect.”

The bench has now asked the petitioner to deposit Rs 1 crore by Thursday with the hC registry. If the deposit is made, the PIL is ordered to be placed for further hearing on Friday, May 29, otherwise, it will be dismissed.

