PM Modi in Mumbai today for AIIB meet, to hold discussions with industry leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday morning to deliver the inaugural address of the third annual meet of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

In the afternoon, Modi will meet close to 40 business and industry leaders at Raj Bhavan to discuss matters such as economic growth, infrastructure development, policy initiatives, investment and innovation.

“The BJP government’s focus in the Centre and in the state is on infrastructure-led growth, so this is a great opportunity to showcase our potential and investment requirements. The PM’s meet with India Inc is to also get an overall feedback from the corporate sector on the government’s policy initiatives and the current economic outlook,” said a senior official, on condition of anonymity.

Modi also attended and addressed a BJP event, organised by the BJP’s Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar, which coincides with the 43rd anniversary of the Emergency, imposed by the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975. The event has been organised to express gratitude to all those who resisted the Emergency and to discuss democratic values.