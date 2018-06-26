 PM Modi in Mumbai today for AIIB meet, to hold discussions with industry leaders | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
  • Tuesday, Jun 26, 2018
  •   °C  
  • e-paper
Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 26, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

PM Modi in Mumbai today for AIIB meet, to hold discussions with industry leaders

He also attended a BJP event in the city, organised to express gratitude to all those people who resisted the Emergency.

mumbai Updated: Jun 26, 2018 13:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Mumbai on Tuesday.(HT File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday morning to deliver the inaugural address of the third annual meet of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

In the afternoon, Modi will meet close to 40 business and industry leaders at Raj Bhavan to discuss matters such as economic growth, infrastructure development, policy initiatives, investment and innovation.

“The BJP government’s focus in the Centre and in the state is on infrastructure-led growth, so this is a great opportunity to showcase our potential and investment requirements. The PM’s meet with India Inc is to also get an overall feedback from the corporate sector on the government’s policy initiatives and the current economic outlook,” said a senior official, on condition of anonymity.

Modi also attended and addressed a BJP event, organised by the BJP’s Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar, which coincides with the 43rd anniversary of the Emergency, imposed by the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975. The event has been organised to express gratitude to all those who resisted the Emergency and to discuss democratic values.

tags

more from mumbai
Game, set, glory: India’s future badminton stars
Game, set, glory: India’s future badminton stars
Promotional Feature