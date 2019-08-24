Police book 13 women for gambling from Arnala building

mumbai

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 23:10 IST

Thirteen women, including five senior citizens, were booked in Arnala by the Local Crime Branch (LCB), Vasai, for gambling while playing cards. The police seized ₹26,780 cash from them.

The police said the accused were playing cards from Thursday evening till dawn on Friday, on the eve of Janmashtami, in the belief that gambling would bring prosperity.

“The accused, who are from Kandivli, Vasai and Virar were playing cards in a building located in Chawlpeth, Arnala. They were being hosted by the main accused, who is 53, and stays in the building,” said assistant police inspector (API) Siddhawa Jaybhaye of LCB, Vasai.

Jaybhaye said they raided the place and caught the accused based on a tip-off.

While one of the accused is 65 years old and four others are 60 years old, the other accused are aged between 53 to 59 years, said Jaybhaye.

“All the accused have been booked under the Bombay Gambling Act, 1887, and were issued notices to appear before the court, once the charge sheet is filed,” she said.

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 23:10 IST