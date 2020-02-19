e-paper
Police informer booked in another case of extortion

mumbai Updated: Feb 19, 2020 00:52 IST
Manish K Pathak
The Mumbai Police on Tuesday booked informer Salim Penwala alias Salim Maharaj in a fresh case for allegedly threatening and extorting money from an Andheri-based hotelier in April 2019. The complainant alleged that Penwala took ₹2 lakh from him, said a crime branch officer.

Santosh Rastogi, the joint commissioner of police, crime branch, said, “An FIR was registered in Oshiwara police station on Tuesday and the case has been transferred to crime branch unit 1 for inquiry.”

The complainant used to run a hotel in Versova along with three partners. After a police informer complained to the police about an illegal hookah parlour being run in the hotel, police conducted a raid in the hotel and sealed it, added officer. The complainant and Penwala met later and latter assured him that he could help him and took ₹2 lakh from him, said the officer. Later, the victim got a threat call from Ejaz Lakdawala. “It is likely that Penwala forwarded the complainant’s number to Lakdawala,” said the officer.

