Police warn Ulhasnagar locals against protest ahead of CM event

mumbai

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 00:10 IST

Ahead of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ rally in Ulhasnagar on Friday, the Vitthalwadi police sent notices to activists and around 150 residents of Mahak apartments to not cause any hurdle in the event.

They warned of strict action if they caused any trouble.

The notice said legal action shall be taken under section 149 and 134 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). “We have learnt that some residents had planned to raise questions at the event. We took precautionary measures by serving notices to residents and activists so that the meeting in not disrupted,” said Ramesh Pandharinath Bhame, senior police inspector, Vitthalwadi police station.

Around 500 residents of Mahak apartments and nearby buildings lost their homes after the building collapsed. The homeless residents have been demanding houses.

They had protested earlier too. Activists have joined them and are fighting against dangerous buildings in the city and demanding regularisation of the illegal structures.

One of the activists from Ulhasnagar, who received the letter, activist Shashikant Dayma said, “Messages were posted in WhatsApp groups about meeting the CM and asking him about the regularisation of buildings in Ulhasnagar. It is true that there were talks to approach the CM. The police thought we would protest.”

Last month, Fadnavis sanctioned powers to regularise the illegal structures to Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) commissioner Sudhakar Deshmukh. The power was earlier with the Thane collector.

The civic body has initiated the process for regularisation while residents and activists have several queries, which they wanted to get clarified by the CM.

