Power failure, technical glitch halt Monorail twice in its tracks

Monorail services were suspended twice on Wednesday, first owing to a power failure for 44 minutes, and then because of a technical snag for nearly an hour.

After the incidents, only two of the four functional trains will now be in service, said Dilip Kawathkar, joint projects director, the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA). “Our priority is to repair the trains and restore services,” he said.

The first incident took place at Wadala Bridge station at 10.01am, when one train, heading towards the Wadala depot, stopped functioning owing to a power failure. Services were suspended for 44 minutes on the corridor and resumed at 10.45am, according to a press note issued by MMRDA. According to the official Twitter handle of the Mumbai Monorail, officials had to couple the train to another train to push it to Wadala depot and the procedure was undertaken as per safety rules. Passengers were evacuated at the Wadala Bridge station and their tickets were refunded, said officials.

Another train stopped functioning around 3.45pm at Acharya Atre Nagar station owing to a technical snag. Services resumed almost an hour later, said officials.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated phase-2 (Wadala-Jacob Circle) of the project in March, making the entire corridor operational. Like several accidents on the corridor in the past, the services were suspended a day after the inauguration owing to a technical snag. Although the entire Monorail corridor was expected to cater to one lakh commuters every day, in a month, it has catered to just five lakh Mumbaiites.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 00:00 IST