Power supply affected majorly in state, city remains unaffected: MSEDCL

mumbai Updated: Jun 04, 2020 01:08 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
Power supply was severely affected in parts of Maharashtra, owing to the collapse of electric poles and damage to power lines caused by winds and heavy rains during Cyclone Nisarga. According to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), 2,68,000 consumers suffered power cuts. However, Mumbai largely remained unaffected.

MSEDCL officials said that the work to restore power is being undertaken on a war-footing. The distribution company also suffered heavy losses owing to damage to electric cables and poles. “Trees fell on electric cables owing to which supply was shut in parts of Navi Mumbai. In Turbhe, a wall collapsed at a substation,” an official said. Tree fall also affected 540 power cables in Pune.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, power-outage was reported in Kalyan, Ambernath, Vasai, Ulhasnagar and Shahpur. Power to eight substations in Panvel and four main stations that supply power to parts of Raigad were also shut as a precautionary measure.

Parts of Mulund did not receive power for more than five hours. These include Sarvodaya Nagar, Nehru Road, Paanch rasta and Nahur.

