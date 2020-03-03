Prabhakar Shinde to be BJP’s group leader in civic body

mumbai

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 23:45 IST

After realising its error, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday submitted a revised letter to Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration, nominating party corporator Prabhakar Shinde for the post of leader of Opposition and the BJP’s group leader in the BMC.

According to the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, group leader of the main Opposition party can only become the leader of Opposition. The BJP on Thursday wrote a letter, informing Shinde be nominated for the post of leader of Opposition.

However, in a statement, the BJP claimed Malad corporator Vinod Mishra will be made the party leader. On Tuesday, the BJP clarified that Mishra is nominated as the party leader for internal affairs, while Shinde is being nominated as the Opposition leader and party’s group leader in the BMC.

BJP’s Mumbai chief Mangal Prabhar Lodha said, “Both Mishra and Shinde will have separate responsibilities within the party and BMC, there is nothing like changing the stance.”

While the BJP is claiming the Opposition leader’s post, the Congress claimed it will not give up the post and continue to be in alliance in the state government.

BJP’s nominated councillor Ganesh Khankar is expected to resign on Thursday. The BJP will nominate Bhalchandra Shirsat instead for taking on the Shiv Sena, as it plans an aggressive role after the breaking of its alliance.