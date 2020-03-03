e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Prabhakar Shinde to be BJP’s group leader in civic body

Prabhakar Shinde to be BJP’s group leader in civic body

mumbai Updated: Mar 03, 2020 23:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

After realising its error, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday submitted a revised letter to Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration, nominating party corporator Prabhakar Shinde for the post of leader of Opposition and the BJP’s group leader in the BMC.

According to the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, group leader of the main Opposition party can only become the leader of Opposition. The BJP on Thursday wrote a letter, informing Shinde be nominated for the post of leader of Opposition.

However, in a statement, the BJP claimed Malad corporator Vinod Mishra will be made the party leader. On Tuesday, the BJP clarified that Mishra is nominated as the party leader for internal affairs, while Shinde is being nominated as the Opposition leader and party’s group leader in the BMC.

BJP’s Mumbai chief Mangal Prabhar Lodha said, “Both Mishra and Shinde will have separate responsibilities within the party and BMC, there is nothing like changing the stance.”

While the BJP is claiming the Opposition leader’s post, the Congress claimed it will not give up the post and continue to be in alliance in the state government.

BJP’s nominated councillor Ganesh Khankar is expected to resign on Thursday. The BJP will nominate Bhalchandra Shirsat instead for taking on the Shiv Sena, as it plans an aggressive role after the breaking of its alliance.

top news
How India is preparing to tackle the coronavirus outbreak
How India is preparing to tackle the coronavirus outbreak
Italian couple visited 6 districts before testing positive for coronavirus
Italian couple visited 6 districts before testing positive for coronavirus
Want good relations with all countries, to work for Afghanistan, says Taliban
Want good relations with all countries, to work for Afghanistan, says Taliban
Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Jio collectively pay Rs 6,045 crore to govt in dues
Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Jio collectively pay Rs 6,045 crore to govt in dues
After Bihar, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Andhra joins chorus against new NPR form
After Bihar, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Andhra joins chorus against new NPR form
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
‘Fired in fit of rage’: Police on man arrested for pointing gun at cop
‘Fired in fit of rage’: Police on man arrested for pointing gun at cop
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
trending topics
CoronavirusUN Human RightsDevendra FadnavisSandeep Aur Pinky Faraar postersArvind KejriwalCoronavirus updateRavi ShastriDelhi violence

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News