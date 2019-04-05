Prevented from boarding train, women commuters block tracks at Diva

Angry at not being able to board trains, women commuters blocked the track at Diva railway station on Thursday. They protested after they could not board CSTM-bound trains as other commuters were standing on the footboard.

A railway official said women wanting to alight at Thane stand at the door, making it impossible for others to board train at Diva.

“The same thing happened on Thursday morning, when the 7am CSMT local halted at Diva station. After women commuters couldn’t board the train, they jumped on to the tracks and protested. This delayed services by 15 minutes during peak hours,” said a railway official.

Another official said they have received complaints from women commuters about being unable to board fast trains halting at Diva station owing to overcrowding.

“The situation spiralled out of control because 6.56am Karjat-CSMT fast train was running behind schedule. However, the protest lasted only for 15 minutes,” said a railway official from Diva station.

Aadesh Bhagat, an activist and a Diva resident, said a similar situation took place on Wednesday and an argument broke out between commuters wanting to board the train from Diva station and those travelling on the footboard. “When the women faced the same problem on Thursday, they protested by blocking the tracks at Diva station, he added.

A Government Railway Police personnel from Thane said none of the protesters were arrested, but a case has been filed.

