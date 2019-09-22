Principal’s murder: Cops to seek court nod to question boy again

mumbai

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 00:19 IST

After failing to corroborate the claims made by the 12-year-old boy, who was detained for allegedly stabbing his principal to death in Govandi, the Mumbai Police are set to approach the juvenile court seeking to question the boy again.

The boy allegedly stabbed 30-year-old Ayesha Aslam Husuyae at Shivaji Nagar in Govandi on Monday night after she had scolded him in front of his friends earlier in the day.

The boy had also claimed he had been paid ₹1,000 by a man to kill Husuyae and that he spent the money buying burgers and playing video games in a mall. However, CCTV analysis has failed to identify him to be present at the mall, the police said. His friends, too, have denied accompanying him to the mall, they said.

The investigating officer of the case will visit the children’s home where the boy is currently lodged if the court allows the police to question him again. Authorities are likely to approach the court on Monday.

The boy had also named a man, aged around 30 years, who he said had asked him to kill Husuyae. He had said the man threatened to murder him if he did not do his bidding.

The police tracked down a local resident with the name mentioned by the boy. However, officers said his questioning and police investigation revealed the person is not likely to have been involved in the crime. The subsequent probe has not offered any clarity for the boy’s reasons behind the attack, they said.

“The theory of the child acting on the behest of the man is not proving to be true,” said a senior officer. “We scanned the footage obtained from the mall where the boy claimed to have gone on Sunday. However, the footage did not reveal his presence and his friends too have denied it.”

Husuyae had been privately coaching the boy at her home for the past five years.The minor also told the police that his mother had asked him to get ₹2,000 from Husuyae to buy household items. After school on Monday evening, when he asked Husuyae for the money, she scolded him in front of his friends. The police said Husuyae’s action made the boy feel insulted. The boy returned to the victim’s house for tuitions around 8pm. He allegedly carried a knife with him and stabbed her when she opened the door.

Meanwhile, Husuyae’s family claimed that her murder was part of a “larger conspiracy” as her father, Aslam, was also killed in 2010 outside the same house over an alleged property dispute.

