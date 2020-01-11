e-paper
Saturday, Jan 11, 2020
‘Promise fulfilled’: Shiv Sena’s mega plans on Bal Thackeray’s birth anniversary

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 00:00 IST
Swapnil Rawal
The Shiv Sena has organised a mega gathering on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bal Thackeray, on January 23, to celebrate the ‘fulfilment of promise’ of installing a chief minister (CM) from the party, made to the late founder. The event will be held at MMRDA grounds in Bandra-Kurla Complex .

According to Sena functionaries, the promise was made by Bal Thackeray’s son and current chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, when the latter had taken over the reign of the party.

State transport minister and senior party leader Anil Parab said, “We’ll organise a grand celebration on Balasaheb’s birth anniversary to celebrate a promise made by a son to his father on installing a CM from the party. Several prominent people from different fields will be present at the event and also felicitate Uddhav ji.” The event is likely to be attended by Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, who shared a personal rapport with the late leader.

Party insiders said the fulfilment of the promise had great significance for the Thackeray family. “Sena had formed the alliance with BJP on the condition that the CM’s post will be shared, with the sole purpose of fulfilling the promise. However, now the best part is a member of the Thackeray family himself is on the CM’s chair,” a Sena leader said.

