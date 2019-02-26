Railways to give 45 acres to push Dharavi revamp on fast track

The railways will this week sign a memorandum of understanding with Maharashtra government to hand over 45 acres between Sion and Matunga and along Mahim section for the Dharavi redevelopment project.

The land will be given through the Railway Land Development Authority (RLDA) on a 99-year lease. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union railway minister Piyush Goyal, senior officials of the state, slum rehabilitation authority (SRA), western and central railway officials took the decision at a meeting at Sahyadri guesthouse on Sunday.

The Rs 800-crore land will be given in two parts. The first part includes the railway land in Matunga, where the CR has railway protection force (RPF) barracks, sports ground and dog squads. “The plot will be used for rehabilitation of slum dwellers,” said a senior railway official. “There was heated discussion over the area and compensation.”

Irked, National Railway Mazdoor Union (NRMU), the biggest union of railway staff, in a meeting on Monday, threatened to stop local and outstation trains if the land is handed over to the state. The union plans to start their agitation with demonstrations outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). “The project is not going to benefit anyone, especially the commuters. The railway staff can’t be evicted instantly. If the authorities ignore our protests, we will stop the operation of trains,” said Venu P Nair, general secretary, NRMU.

The CMO tweeted about the development on Monday.

SVR Srinivas, chief executive officer (CEO), Dharavi Redevelopment Authority (DRA), said it is a win-win situation for both the railways and the state.

“We are ready to share profits. The state is also ready to construct staff quarters that are going to be demolished for the project,” said Srinivas.

