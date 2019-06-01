Rain check: Fadnavis wants disaster management agencies to be on alert

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday directed all key agencies in the state that deal with disaster management to remain alert and minimise the response time in case of emergencies or calamities this monsoon. Besides deployment of additional teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the CM has requested defence forces for help in case of emergencies.

The CM held a review meeting with agencies, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, fire brigade, Railways, India Meteorological Department, Coast Guards, Army, Navy and Air Force on Saturday. The agencies have been asked to activate their command and control rooms for quicker response.

The NDRF has 18 teams deployed across the state, in addition to the state disaster response force. In a first this year, the NDRF has posted three of its teams in Nagpur. “The NDRF has no air operation facilities in case of emergencies. We have requested defence forces to assist them in case of calamities. The Navy has promised to provide trained divers in case of flooding,” said an official from the relief and rehabilitation department.

In the wake of the loss of lives owing to building collapses during the monsoon, the civic body has been directed to ensure eviction of people well ahead of the monsoon. When the government was apprised on the stay order of courts and difficulty in vacating tenants, the CM told BMC officials to bring the conditions of the buildings to the notice of courts. Officials from the BMC and railways were also directed to ensure better coordination for maintenance of old and dilapidated bridges. The agencies have also been told to use the CCTV network effectively to avoid flooding and traffic snarls.

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 23:48 IST