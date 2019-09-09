Rain supreme in Mumbai, set to break record

mumbai

This monsoon, the city may soon break its 2010 record for the highest seasonal rainfall.

From June 1 to Sunday (September 8, 5.30pm), Mumbai has recorded 3,286.4mm, breaking the 2011 record of 3,154.8mm. In 2010, the city saw 3,327.9mm rain from June to September, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). With another 22 days left in September, the city is likely to surpass this figure this season.

This year’s monsoon onset was delayed by 15 days, as the season was officially declared on June 25 against the official onset date of June 10. The southwest monsoon is officially witnessed for four months – June to September – for Mumbai. The annual average rainfall for the city is 2,514mm, while seasonal average (June to September) is 2,317.2mm.

“With around three weeks left before the southwest monsoon season concludes and no signs of monsoon’s withdrawal from Maharashtra in this month, Mumbai should be crossing the record set in 2010. The city has witnessed significant inter-annual rainfall variability this season, as the seasonal rainfall ended below average in 2018,” said Akshay Deoras, meteorologist and PhD researcher, University of Reading, UK.

Last year, Mumbai did not cross the annual average rainfall and recorded 2,239.6mm for the season, while 2,946.3mm was recorded over four months in 2017.

Meanwhile, Mumbai suburbs recorded almost twice the amount of rainfall compared to the city over the past 24 hours (from 8.30am on Saturday to 8.30am Sunday), with continuous heavy to very heavy rain for the fourth consecutive day. Between 8.30am and 8.30pm on Sunday, the suburbs recorded 25mm rain while south Mumbai recorded 11.4mm. For the fourth consecutive day, IMD’s Doppler weather radar at Colaba remained defunct. On Sunday, the rain intensity reduced with pockets of sunshine during the day, but intermittent heavy showers were recorded across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region from afternoon. Between 8.30am and 5.30pm, the suburbs recorded 21.3mm rain while south Mumbai recorded 5.6mm rain.

The weather bureau issued a yellow alert (be prepared) for Monday. IMD predicted few spells of heavy rain in isolated areas in the city and suburbs for Monday. “Rain intensity will not be as heavy as it was over the past three days, but few heavy showers cannot be ruled out, as the cyclonic circulation over Gujarat has moved westwards, but it is still present while the low-pressure area has moved over Chhattisgarh,” said Sunil Kamble, scientist, IMD Mumbai. Private weather forecasting agency Skymet and independent meteorologists both said rain intensity would be less through the week. “The offshore trough from south Gujarat to Kerala coast has weakened, while other weather systems are weakening. Up till Thursday, we do not expect the monsoon surge as active as it was last week,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 00:30 IST