Raise awareness on underage driving: Kalyan RTO to schools

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 01:12 IST

Kalyan regional transport office (RTO), in a bid to curb underage driving, has appealed to secondary schools in the city to conduct traffic awareness programs after Diwali vacations.

“We have written to the regional education officer and told him to send a circular to all schools, asking them to conduct traffic awareness sessions. The students will mainly be educated about the punishment for underage motorists and drivers,” said Sanjay Sasane, deputy regional transport officer, Kalyan.

“We have noticed students, aged 15 to 17, drive vehicles without a licence. Henceforth, strict action will be taken against such offenders. Besides, their parents will also be considered responsible and have to face punishment, as per the traffic rules,” said an RTO official.

The traffic awareness sessions are likely to be conducted after Diwali vacations within the school.

Sasane said that offenders who are caught will not be considered to eligible to receive their driving licence till the age of 25. They added that the licence of the vehicle, caught with the underage driver, will be suspended for a year, he added.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 01:12 IST