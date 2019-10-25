e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 25, 2019

Raise awareness on underage driving: Kalyan RTO to schools

mumbai Updated: Oct 25, 2019 01:12 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Priyanka Dhomse
Hindustantimes
         

Kalyan regional transport office (RTO), in a bid to curb underage driving, has appealed to secondary schools in the city to conduct traffic awareness programs after Diwali vacations.

“We have written to the regional education officer and told him to send a circular to all schools, asking them to conduct traffic awareness sessions. The students will mainly be educated about the punishment for underage motorists and drivers,” said Sanjay Sasane, deputy regional transport officer, Kalyan.

“We have noticed students, aged 15 to 17, drive vehicles without a licence. Henceforth, strict action will be taken against such offenders. Besides, their parents will also be considered responsible and have to face punishment, as per the traffic rules,” said an RTO official.

The traffic awareness sessions are likely to be conducted after Diwali vacations within the school.

Sasane said that offenders who are caught will not be considered to eligible to receive their driving licence till the age of 25. They added that the licence of the vehicle, caught with the underage driver, will be suspended for a year, he added. 

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 01:12 IST

top news
Assembly elections 2019 results: BJP wins, Opposition rises
Assembly elections 2019 results: BJP wins, Opposition rises
BJP ready to rule again, with a little help from friends
BJP ready to rule again, with a little help from friends
In PM Modi’s victory speech, many messages to political pundits and Sena
In PM Modi’s victory speech, many messages to political pundits and Sena
Important question, says Uddhav on next Maharashtra CM. It’s a message to BJP
Important question, says Uddhav on next Maharashtra CM. It’s a message to BJP
India accuses Pakistan of setting up ‘Kashmir cells’ in missions around the world
India accuses Pakistan of setting up ‘Kashmir cells’ in missions around the world
Man killed in burning Tesla as futuristic doors wouldn’t open
Man killed in burning Tesla as futuristic doors wouldn’t open
To the BJP, voters send a reminder, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
To the BJP, voters send a reminder, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Chief selector reveals reason behind picking Samson for Bangladesh T20Is
Chief selector reveals reason behind picking Samson for Bangladesh T20Is
trending topics
Haryana Assembly Election ResultMaharashtra Election ResultAssembly Election Results 2019 Live UpdatesHaryana Assembly Election Result 2019 Live UpdatesMaharashtra Assembly Election Result 2019 Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News