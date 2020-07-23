Rajgruh vandalism: Second accused arrested in Kalyan

mumbai

The Matunga police on Wednesday arrested second accused Vishal Ashok More alias Vitthal Kanya, 20, from Kalyan railway station in connection with the vandalism at Rajgruh, the house of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, located at the Hindu Colony, Dadar in Central Mumbai. The first accused Umesh Sitaram Jadhav, 35, was arrested two days after the incident on July 9.

“Both the accused were captured in the CCTV camera installed inside the house. Jadhav was found standing outside the Rajgruh, while More went inside the house and damaged the pots in the compound,” said senior inspector Vijaysingh Ghatge of the Matunga police station. More has no permanent place to stay so he was staying on footpath and railway station’s platform.

The incident occurred on July 7. Jadhav was arrested from Matunga, while More was absconding. The CCTV footage was circulated to all the police stations across Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai and the railway police were also alerted.

During the search, police team spotted More at Kalyan railway station on Wednesday afternoon. After verification, he was brought to the police station and was arrested. It does not appear that he did this intentionally, but we are inquiring further, added Ghatge.

Earlier, a case was registered under sections 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50 or more) and 447 (criminal trespass) of the IPC based on the complaint of one of the three grandsons of Dr Ambedkar who reside in the house.

On Tuesday evening around 5.30pm, the accused first threw stones at glass window panels of Rajgruh and then entered through the gate. He was barefoot and damaged flower pots. CCTV cameras were not damaged, a senior police officer said.

The guard at Rajgruh is said to be the witness in the case.

The two-storeyed heritage house of Dr Ambedkar has a museum where his books are kept along with his portrait, ashes and vessels and other artefacts.

Ambedkar’s daughter-in-law and three grandsons Prakash, Bhimrao and Anandrao live at the bungalow.