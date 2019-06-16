Rape accused jumps to death from sessions court building

A 25-year-old man, who was on trial for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old boy, jumped to his death from the sixth floor of the Dindoshi sessions court building on Saturday. The accused had been identified by the survivor as the perpetrator just minutes before the incident.

A Ghatkopar resident, he worked as a janitor at a school in Powai. According to the prosecution, the assault took place in 2015. The man was cleaning the toilet when the boy entered the washroom. He then allegedly sexually assaulted the boy. The boy then went home and narrated the incident to his mother, following which a police complaint was filed and the man was arrested.

On Saturday, the survivor – now studying in Class 7 – appeared before the sessions judge to depose. The boy, during his deposition, identified the accused as the perpetrator.

After the hearing, the man was being escorted to Arthur Road jail. He stopped on the sixth floor, saying he wanted to drink water. While drinking at the water cooler, he ran past the constable into a passageway that has no security nets or grills. He jumped off the floor and died on the spot.

The court was scheduled to hear the testimony of the boy’s mother next week.

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 02:58 IST