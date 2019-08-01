Relief for Mumbai man who was denied job over docus

mumbai

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 05:20 IST

The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday struck down a March 2018 order of the court administration which had denied a candidate the job of a clerk-cum-typist at the Bombay City Civil Court as he failed to provide a declaration stating he had not taken dowry. Calling the order “unreasonable”, the HC has now directed the court administration to allow the candidate, Nilesh Paraskar, to join the Bombay City Civil Court.

Paraskar had applied for the post in July 2013. He got the appointment letter on October 10, 2017, subject to certain terms, one of which was to provide the declaration, counter-signed by his father, wife and father-in-law.

On October 30, 2017, Paraskar told the City Civil Court that after his marriage in April 2015, his wife had left his home within two-and-half months owing to some misunderstandings and filed police complaints against him and his family. Under such circumstances, he told the court, he was unable to submit the declaration and requested them to exempt him.

However, in March 2018, the HC administration decided to now allow him to join the post for failing to file the necessary undertaking. Paraskar then filed a writ petition challenging the decision.

On Tuesday, a division bench of justices Akil Kureshi and SJ Kathawalla refused to accept the stand of the court administration. The bench said the failure to produce such declaration, duly supported by his wife, etc, would not automatically establish he had accepted dowry.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 05:20 IST