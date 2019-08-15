‘Resume Mum-Pune express services soon’

mumbai

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 00:05 IST

An association of passengers, who have been commuting five hours one-way between Mumbai and Pune daily, has written to Central Railway (CR), requesting regular express services be resumed on the route. The passengers have had to switch to road travel after train services were suspended from August 3, following track-washout and boulders falling along the route.

A train journey between Mumbai and Pune takes around three-and-half hours. CR said it plans to start a limited number of trains on the route from August 16.

“We have seen [service on] the ghat section has been started and some long route, express trains are running...so this is a request to kindly start the routine train services. We have already conveyed this message to the Pune Divisional Railway Manager, but the Pune DRM has stated the ghat section comes under the Mumbai jurisdiction,” states the letter.

Nitesh Nevshe, resident of Talegaon in Pune district and a daily passenger, said he practices in the Bombay high court and is travelling five hours one-way daily. “I travel by Deccan Queen every day. I stay in Talegaon and reach Lonavla station, from there I take a rickshaw and reach Khopoli station. I take a train towards Karjat and take a train to CSMT. If I miss that train, the next one is at 10am. It is a horror to travel,” he said.

Prakash Sankapal, secretary, Pune-Mumbai Railway Pravasi Sangh, and a daily traveller, said there are no trains from Lonavla and people are forced to take trains from Khopoli and Karjat stations.

“There are three railway lines between Mumbai and Pune. Railway line between Pune and CSMT has been declared safe for operations. By August 16, we will have one more line fit for operation. Few trains will begin. Presently, testing of goods train operation is going on the railway tracks,” said a senior CR official.

