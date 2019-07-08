Retired inspector, 60-year-old aide held in prostitution case

A 68-year-old retired senior inspector of Nagpada police station and a 60-year-old man were arrested on Saturday in connection with a prostitution racket.

According to the Nagpada police, the retired inspector, Qalandar Shaikh, an Aurangabad resident, and the other accused, Ravindra Pandey, allegedly played a role in the prostitution of three minor girls, aged 13 to 16, from West Bengal in 2004.

Officers said that in 2004, Nagpada police conducted a raid in Kamathipura and rescued three minor girls. A case was registered and investigation was started.

“In 2005, an NGO, Rescue Foundation, received information about the three girls being sent to the same place in Kamathipura again, and approached the police. Another raid was conducted and the girls were rescued. Their statements were recorded by the child welfare committee,” said an officer.

While the investigation was going on, in 2016, the Nagpada police received information about one of the rescued girls working at Kamathipura.

“A raid was conducted and she was rescued. In her statement to the police, she narrated how she had been brought from West Bengal and sold off at Kamathipura. She also revealed that Shaikh — the then inspector at Nagpada police station — with the help of Pandey had sold her and the two other girls back to the same place from where they were rescued in 2004,” said an officer. He said Pandey was the middle man between Shaikh and the person she was sold off to in Kamathipura. “After we gathered evidence against the two, we arrested them on Saturday. Further investigation is going on,” said an officer.

The arrested accused were produced in court on Sunday and remanded in police custody till July 10.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 02:25 IST