Right-wing terror: Maharashtra ATS arrests two more suspects from Jalgaon

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested two more people on Saturday night, from Jalgaon district, while investigating a nation-wide terror plot allegedly involving members of the right-wing organisation, Sanatan Sanstha.

The two arrested have been identified as 32-year-old Ajay Londhi and 29-year-old Vasudev Suryavanshi from Sakli village of Yavul taluka, in Jalgaon district. They were arrested on Saturday night.

ATS sources said two teams raided Suryavanshi and Londhi’s homes and garages on Thursday evening.

Among the suspicious items were CDs with arms training content, bomb-making literature and maps of different cities with marked locations, like the site of the music festival Sunburn in Pune.

Londhi and Suryavanshi’s names came up during the interrogation of the five accused who were arrested in end-August and are suspected of planning terror attacks in different locations across the country. Sources said that Suryavanshi and Londhi may have provided logistical support, including supplying vehicles that were used to conduct recces of various spots.

First Published: Sep 09, 2018 02:57 IST