Robber loots Navy man of chain, ₹40K at gunpoint

mumbai

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 00:40 IST

Azad Maidan police registered a case against an unidentified man on Monday for allegedly robbing a 27-year-old lieutenant in the Indian Navy of gold chain and ₹40,000 at gunpoint in Colaba on Saturday evening.

On Saturday around 8.15pm, the complainant, Vinay Sharma, a resident of Fort, was returning home from a theatre, when a man, suspected to be

in his 30s approached him.

The accused allegedly threatened Sharma at gunpoint and demanded ₹50,000 from him. Sharma then took the man to a nearby ATM and withdrew ₹40,000.

“The complainant had parked his car near the petrol pump station outside the theatre. When he approached the car, an unknown person approached him and asked him if he works with the Navy. The accused told the complainant that he too was interested in working for the Navy. The accused then told the naval officer that he wanted to go towards the Naval Dockyard and if the complainant could drop him to the spot.After the complainant agreed, the duo got inside the car. The accused then asked the officer to stop the car near SK Patil garden at Churchgate,” said a police officer. The accused then snatched Sharma’s gold chain. When the complainant screamed for help, the accused pointed a gun at him. “The accused then took Sharma’s documents from the car and his debit card. He said he would return them if the complainant gave him ₹50,000. He then took the accused to an ATM and gave ₹40,000, after which the man returned the complainant his documents,” the officer said. Sharma then escaped the spot and approached the police.