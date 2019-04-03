RPF cops at Mumbai’s CSMT, LTT to get segways

Railway Protection Force(RPF) personnel of the Central Railway (CR) at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus(CSMT) and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus(LTT) will from Thursday patrol the premises using segways.

While three segways have been allotted to the CSMT staff, two will be at LTT. The battery-operated vehicles will be positioned near the station-master’s office. “We are training the staff to use it,” said KK Ashraf, senior divisional security commissioner, CR. “The crowds make it difficult to reach the spot. These vehicles will help them move quickly, in case of an emergency or crime,” said a senior central railway official.

Taking the crowd at suburban railways into account, the vehicles have been introduced only at long-distance train stations.

Segways were first introduced on the Western Railway at Mumbai Central, Churchgate, Bandra Terminus, Andheri and Borivli stations on January 25.

