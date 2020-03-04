Run over by train, CR guard and motorman save woman

mumbai

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 23:48 IST

Timely application of brakes by a motorman and a guard saved the life of a 60-year-old woman near Sewri railway station on the Harbour line on Tuesday.

Motorman RB Rawool, who was operating the local train towards Panvel, saw Suman Kabir Khawale, 60, lying injured on the tracks. Rawool and guard BS Gurjar applied emergency brakes and prevented hitting her.

The same day, around 7.15am, Khawale, a resident of Sewri, was crossing the railway track when she was hit by a local train. Khawale was injured and lying on the tracks when Rawool, who was operating the next local, saw her and halted the train.

Rawool then took the injured woman in the train till Sewri railway station and with the help of Government Railway Police(GRP) and station staff shifted her to Sion civic hospital, where her condition is stable and she is undergoing treatment.

The Central Railway (CR) will be awarding both the motorman and the guard. “The crew acted quick and halted the train saving the woman’s life. We will award both the employees,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, CR.