Sanjay Raut admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai; will undergo angioplasty

mumbai

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 00:40 IST

Senior Shiv Sena leader and its chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra on Wednesday evening and is scheduled to undergo angioplasty, his brother and legislator Sunil Raut said.

The Sena leader first underwent angioplasty in November 2019, when the state was witnessing the height of the political drama following the Assembly elections. According to people close to the Rajya Sabha MP, he was supposed to undergo another angiography in April-May but decided against it due to the pandemic situation.

Raut had visited Lilavati Hospital on Saturday and Tuesday for a check-up, fuelling speculation about his health. However, his health is stable, Sunil Raut confirmed.

“He has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital and will undergo angioplasty after angiography on Thursday afternoon,” Sunil Raut said. In his previous angioplasty, two stents were placed to remove an arterial blockage.