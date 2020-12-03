e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Sanjay Raut admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai; will undergo angioplasty

Sanjay Raut admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai; will undergo angioplasty

Raut had visited Lilavati Hospital on Saturday and Tuesday for a check-up, fuelling speculation about his health. However, his health is stable, his brother Sunil Raut confirmed.

mumbai Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 00:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut .
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut .(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

Senior Shiv Sena leader and its chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra on Wednesday evening and is scheduled to undergo angioplasty, his brother and legislator Sunil Raut said.

The Sena leader first underwent angioplasty in November 2019, when the state was witnessing the height of the political drama following the Assembly elections. According to people close to the Rajya Sabha MP, he was supposed to undergo another angiography in April-May but decided against it due to the pandemic situation.

Raut had visited Lilavati Hospital on Saturday and Tuesday for a check-up, fuelling speculation about his health. However, his health is stable, Sunil Raut confirmed.

“He has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital and will undergo angioplasty after angiography on Thursday afternoon,” Sunil Raut said. In his previous angioplasty, two stents were placed to remove an arterial blockage.

top news
India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
After HC reprimand, ex-Guj minister held for violating Covid-19 norms
After HC reprimand, ex-Guj minister held for violating Covid-19 norms
This processor reveals what high-end Android phones will get in 2021
This processor reveals what high-end Android phones will get in 2021
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Amid China stand-off and Pak terror, govt dedicates December to armed forces
Amid China stand-off and Pak terror, govt dedicates December to armed forces
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In