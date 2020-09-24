Sara Ali Khan leaves for Mumbai from Goa, to appear before NCB on September 26 in drug probe

mumbai

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 15:28 IST

Actor Sara Ali Khan left for Mumbai from Goa airport on Thursday to appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) which is probing the drugs angle in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

The NCB had on Wednesday served summons to Khan at her home. Three other actors - Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor - have also been asked to appear before the NCB.

While Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor have been asked to appear before the NCB on September 26, Padukone has been summoned on September 25.

Khan and the three other actors have been named in NCB’s ongoing investigation into the drug angle in Rajput’s death. Earlier this month, NCB arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik in the same case.

According to the NCB, Chakraborty and her brother financed and arranged drugs for Rajput. The NCB has so far arrested over 10 people in the case.

Soon after NCB issued summons to four actors, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde during a TV interview late Wednesday night clarified that Rhea has not named anyone in her statement in the drug case.

The NCB, which started its investigation almost a month back, is the third central agency to launch a probe in connection with Rajput’s death.

While the Central Bureau of Investigation is probing Rajput’s death, who was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14, the Enforcement Directorate is looking into allegations of money laundering.