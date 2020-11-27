e-paper
Search on for fishing trawler that went missing off Mumbai with 4 crew onboard

The engine of the boat from Maharashtra’s Satpati stopped due to a diesel crisis mid-sea, Satpati coastal police informed the Coast Guard at Worli, Gujarat police and Maharashtra Maritime Board on Friday. Due to the winds, the boat may be drifting towards Mumbai, it added.

mumbai Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 20:36 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
A fishing trawler went missing off Mumbai on Thursday.
A search for a fishing trawler that went missing off the Mumbai coast with four crew members on board on Thursday is on, officials said on Friday.

More details are awaited.

