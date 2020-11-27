Search on for fishing trawler that went missing off Mumbai with 4 crew onboard

mumbai

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 20:36 IST

A search for a fishing trawler that went missing off the Mumbai coast with four crew members on board on Thursday is on, officials said on Friday.

The engine of the boat from Maharashtra’s Satpati stopped due to a diesel crisis mid-sea, Satpati coastal police informed the Coast Guard at Worli, Gujarat police and Maharashtra Maritime Board on Friday. Due to the winds, the boat may be drifting towards Mumbai, it added.

More details are awaited.