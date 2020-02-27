e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Security guard murders wife with sickle at Malad

Security guard murders wife with sickle at Malad

mumbai Updated: Feb 27, 2020 17:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 38-year-old security guard was arrested on Thursday for allegedly murdering his wife with a sickle in front of their children in Kurar village, Malad (East). The guard killed his wife, as he suspected her fidelity, at a slum pocket of Kurar in the early hours of Thursday.

Police identified the arrested accused as Dinesh More. His wife, Maya,35, worked as a domestic help. The couple lived in Siddheshwar Nagar in Shantaram Talao, Kurar village, with three daughters aged between seven and 11 years, and Dinesh’s 65-year-old mother.

Around 1.15 am on Thursday, More, in an inebriated condition, picked up a sickle and hit his wife on her neck and face. The incident was witnessed by two of his daughters, who woke up from their sleep. More fled after committing the crime. Neighbours rushed Maya to a nearby hospital but she was declared dead before arrival.

“The accused fled from the house and was hiding nearby. We traced and arrested him. We have booked him for murder and will produce him before the local court to seek custody,” said Babasaheb Salunke, senior police inspector, Kurar police station.

top news
‘If found guilty, spare no one’: Arvind Kejriwal on row over Tahir Hussain
‘If found guilty, spare no one’: Arvind Kejriwal on row over Tahir Hussain
‘Inaccurate, selective and misleading’: India chides OIC for Delhi riots comments
‘Inaccurate, selective and misleading’: India chides OIC for Delhi riots comments
‘Pot was boiling for two months’: Centre hits back at Congress, AAP for Delhi violence
‘Pot was boiling for two months’: Centre hits back at Congress, AAP for Delhi violence
Navjot Sidhu returns from political exile, says was summoned by Sonia Gandhi
Navjot Sidhu returns from political exile, says was summoned by Sonia Gandhi
5G smartphones are now available in India, but what’s the point?
5G smartphones are now available in India, but what’s the point?
Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters recites Aamir Aziz’s anti-CAA poem in London
Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters recites Aamir Aziz’s anti-CAA poem in London
All that glitters is not gold -Spotlight on captain Kohli in SENA countries
All that glitters is not gold -Spotlight on captain Kohli in SENA countries
Triumph Tiger 900 range slated for April 2020 launch in India
Triumph Tiger 900 range slated for April 2020 launch in India
trending topics
Delhi violenceIndia vs New Zealand Women Live ScoreAmitabh BachchanAndroid 11Shah Rukh KhanChetan BhagatPriyanka ChopraDelhi violence case

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News