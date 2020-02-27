Security guard murders wife with sickle at Malad

mumbai

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 17:02 IST

A 38-year-old security guard was arrested on Thursday for allegedly murdering his wife with a sickle in front of their children in Kurar village, Malad (East). The guard killed his wife, as he suspected her fidelity, at a slum pocket of Kurar in the early hours of Thursday.

Police identified the arrested accused as Dinesh More. His wife, Maya,35, worked as a domestic help. The couple lived in Siddheshwar Nagar in Shantaram Talao, Kurar village, with three daughters aged between seven and 11 years, and Dinesh’s 65-year-old mother.

Around 1.15 am on Thursday, More, in an inebriated condition, picked up a sickle and hit his wife on her neck and face. The incident was witnessed by two of his daughters, who woke up from their sleep. More fled after committing the crime. Neighbours rushed Maya to a nearby hospital but she was declared dead before arrival.

“The accused fled from the house and was hiding nearby. We traced and arrested him. We have booked him for murder and will produce him before the local court to seek custody,” said Babasaheb Salunke, senior police inspector, Kurar police station.