Security upped at rly stations across Mumbai over threat of terror strikes

Railway stations and trains across Mumbai have been put on ‘highest alert’, after intelligence agencies intercepted calls indicating possible terror strikes at public places.

MN Hoda, the deputy inspector general, railway security, wrote to general managers of the Central, Western and Konkan Railways asking them to increase security for a possible “terrorist-initiated incident”.

Another letter sent by Bhavpreet Soni, divisional security commissioner, RPF, North Western Railway, to officials of stations in Mumbai and Gujarat said Jaish-e-Mohammed’s cadre was planning terror strikes at public places and railway stations. HT has seen a a copy of this letter.

The input specified that a resident of Hyderabad, Mohammed Ibrahim, also wanted for the Pulwama attack in February, could be leading this strike. It said one suicide bomber named Rehan, and an elderly woman would carry out the attacks in India. The letter directed all stations on the Western Railways to be on high alert. “Analysis of an intercepted call reveals an unidentified suspect from an unidentified location appears to be coordinating a Terrorist Initiated Incident (TII), probably in Mumbai in the near future,” Hoda’s letter said.

“However, the location of the incident in Mumbai and the likely intention of the caller cannot be ascertained from the call content.”

Following the alert, the three zonal railways have increased security inside and around railway stations of the Central and the Western Railway. Officers conducted surprise checks, and plain-clothed police personnel were posted at the stations. The Railway Protection Force(RPF), Government Railway Police(GRP) and Maharashtra Security Force(MSF) have deployed personnel at major suburban railway stations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, Churchgate, Mumbai Central, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Andheri, Borivli and Vashi. “We have increased security inside all suburban railway stations and staff are alert. CCTV’s are also being monitored closely” said KK Ashraf, senior divisional security commissioner, Central Railway.

The letter from the railway ministry also asked the three zonal railways to coordinate with state intelligence agencies, and put its staff on maximum alert. Security was tightened at railways yards and sidings, where local and outstation trains halt at night. (With inputs from Megha Sood)

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 00:42 IST