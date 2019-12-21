e-paper
Senior citizen fights chain snatcher in Airoli, fractures hand

Senior citizen fights chain snatcher in Airoli, fractures hand

mumbai Updated: Dec 21, 2019 00:55 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Navi Mumbai A 72-year-old woman was attacked by a chain snatcher, who flung chilli powder in her eyes and pushed her on the ground before fleeing with her gold chain in Airoli on Thursday evening. The Rabale police have registered a case of robbery against the unidentified accused.

Kamal Gupta, a resident of Sector 4 in Airoli, was going to a garden for her evening walk when she was attacked around 7.45 pm . The unidentified man pushed her from behind and as the woman fell on the ground, he flung chilli powder in her eyes.

Despite not being able to see the man clearly, the senior citizen tried to fight the man. But, the accused managed to flee with her gold chain worth ₹40,000, said police. She suffered a fractured hand.

Gupta told the police that he man was around 40 years old.

Gupta said she recognised the accused as he had been walking around the path to the garden for the past one week. “We have got the man’s description and will make a sketch,” said Dinkar Mohite, senior inspector at Rabale police station.

The Rabale police have registered a case of robbery against the unidentified accused.

