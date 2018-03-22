Oil spill causes severe traffic jam on Thane’s Ghodbunder Road during morning peak hours

Commuters using Ghodbunder Road got stuck in a severe traffic jam on Thursday morning after a container toppled and spilled tonnes of oil on the highway.

The accident took place on Patlipada bridge, opposite Preston building, early on Thursday, while the container was going towards Silvassa from JNPT. The driver suffered minor injuries and has been admitted to hospital.

Fire department officials working to clear the oil spill. (Praful Gangurde)

Officials from Thane’s Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) reached the spot soon after with one fire engine, a Quick Rescue Van and an emergency tender. “The container was carrying oil and it spilled on the road around 6am. It led to a huge traffic block for more than three hours. Now the traffic has started moving slowly,” said Santosh Kadam, in charge of the RDMC.

The driver lost control and crashed into the divider after which the heavy vehicle toppled, Kadam said. “We have covered the affected spot with soil so that it absorbs the oil.”

For a while,the traffic police and RDMC officials closed the lane where the oil had spilled, but now the lane has been opened and the congestion has mostly cleared, he revealed.

The container was heading from JNPT to Silvassa around 6am when the accident took place. (Praful Gangurde)

The driver of the container, Jeetlal Pal, 35, has suffered minor injuries and has been shifted to a hospital nearby, Kadam added.