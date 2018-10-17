Sheena Bora murder: Indrani Mukerjea claims she is dying, pleads for bail

Claiming that her health was taking a turn for the worse, Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, on Tuesday argued before the trial court that they release her on bail so she can get proper treatment for her ailments.

“Will the CBI take responsibility if I die in jail,” Mukerjea asked, standing barefoot in the court witness box, claiming her doctors had informed her she was dying.

Mukerjea, referring to medical reports prepared by doctors at JJ Hospital, said she was undergoing “ischemic changes in my brain vessels” and since October 2015, she has been taking her medication, mainly Ecosprin (salicylic acid). She claimed she was suffering in jail for the past three years in spite of not being proven guilty by the court.

This is Mukerjea’s third bail application filed on health grounds. In the handwritten application she submitted to the court earlier this month, Mukerjea claimed there were several instances of delay in being taken to the hospital for proper treatment. She claimed administrative procedures prevented her from being on time for appointments with doctors and crucial medicines were not being provided to her in prison.

When the prosecution said there would be nobody to look after her if she was released, Mukerjea said: “I can look after myself. And does that mean every single woman in the city who are either divorced or alone should lodge themselves in prison because they don’t have anyone to look after themselves?”

The CBI objected to her bail plea, saying she was “under proper care, getting Z plus security. Every authority — either jail, court or hospital —is doing its best. There is no need for bail. If her medical condition is beyond the scope of JJ Hospital we can take her to a private hospital.”

The court had now reserved the order on her bail plea.

The prosecution also examined Faizal Ahmed, a car shop owner from where Mukerjea had allegedly hired a vehicle to travel in.

