Shiv Sena leader questions Narayan Rane’s Rajya Sabha nomination

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday raised questions over Narayan Rane filing his Rajya Sabha nomination as a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate. Rane, a former Sena leader, filed his nomination on Monday to enter the Upper House of the Parliament.

“From which party has Narayan Rane filed his nomination? If the BJP has made him a member, when did he accept the membership?” senior Sena leader, Anil Parab, said. The former chief minister of Maharashtra quit the Sena in 2005 after raising doubts over Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s administrative abilities. He then joined the Congress party, and subsequently quit in September 2017 to float his own party, the Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksh, and declared support to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Parab, who is a Sena legislator in the Council, further asked, “How can the president of one party be a member of another party? According to the rules, if a party wants to give a ticket to the chief of another party, he has to be made a primary member of the party giving the ticket.”