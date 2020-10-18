e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Shiv Sena may hold a virtual Dussehra rally this year due to Covid-19 pandemic

Shiv Sena may hold a virtual Dussehra rally this year due to Covid-19 pandemic

mumbai Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 00:32 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Swapnil Rawal
         

The Covid-19 pandemic has dampened the Shiv Sena’s Dussehra rally this year, which also marks the first time that the party chief is also the chief minister of the state. In view of the pandemic, Sena’s annual rally is likely to be held virtually.

This year Dussehra falls on October 25, but unlike previous years Shiv Sainiks will not be able to throng Dadar’s Shivaji Park ground in central Mumbai. The state government so far has not allowed any public gatherings, political rallies, etc.

“The Dussehra rally is addressed from a stage, but we are trying to find a way around it. We are discussing it, and a decision will be taken keeping in mind security, public health etc. This time, after several years, we have a Shiv Sena chief minister. Keeping all things in mind, a positive decision will be taken,” Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut told reporters.

A party functionary involved in the planning added that an announcement will be made next week.

Raut also said the party will study how Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to hold election rallies for the upcoming Bihar polls. “Dussehra rally is the state’s tradition for several years now. But in the current scenario, everything is moving to online mediums. However, today I read that PM Modi is going to hold 12 rallies in Bihar. We are studying how he is holding these rallies. We will definitely have a Dussehra rally without breaking any rules of the state government,” Raut added.

top news
Move to reserve beds in pvt hospitals sought to mitigate Covid spread: Jain
Move to reserve beds in pvt hospitals sought to mitigate Covid spread: Jain
‘Bihar has become centre of unemployment,’ says Tejashwi; asks voters to give him a chance
‘Bihar has become centre of unemployment,’ says Tejashwi; asks voters to give him a chance
Foul smell, akin to gas leak, reported from Mumbai’s eastern suburbs
Foul smell, akin to gas leak, reported from Mumbai’s eastern suburbs
New coronavirus restrictions in Europe; Merkel warns of hard days
New coronavirus restrictions in Europe; Merkel warns of hard days
Rahul to join electioneering from Oct 23, may share dais with Tejashwi
Rahul to join electioneering from Oct 23, may share dais with Tejashwi
‘Not an accident’: Odisha couple charred to death by nephews, nieces
‘Not an accident’: Odisha couple charred to death by nephews, nieces
Metro to operate at 3rd of pre-Covid passenger capacity, services halved
Metro to operate at 3rd of pre-Covid passenger capacity, services halved
Covid update: PM Modi reviews situation; vaccine update; new curbs in Europe
Covid update: PM Modi reviews situation; vaccine update; new curbs in Europe
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In