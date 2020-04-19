e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Shiv Sena reaches out to Governor even as Raut slams him over CM nominations

Shiv Sena reaches out to Governor even as Raut slams him over CM nominations

mumbai Updated: Apr 19, 2020 23:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

On Sunday, when senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut indirectly criticised Governor B S Koshyari over delay in nominating chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to the Legislative Council, two party leaders met the latter at Raj Bhavan.

The development assumes significance in the context that Thackeray has to become a member of one of the two houses of the state legislature within six months of taking oath as the CM, the deadline of which ends on May 28. Koshyari has not yet responded to the cabinet’s recommendation to nominate the CM to the Legislative Council, which has made the Sena top brass restless. Thackeray will have to resign if he does not become a legislator by the stipulated date.

“Raj bhavan , governor’s house shouldn’t become center for political conspiracy. Remember ! history doesn’t spare those who behave unconstitutionally (sic),” Raut tweeted on Sunday, referring to the delay in the Governor’s decision on Thackeray’s nomination.On the same day, two senior Sena leaders — CM’s close aide Milind Narvekar and party’s south Mumbai MP Arvind Sawant — called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan. Both met Koshyari separately. Sawant confirmed the meeting but said it was a personal call. “We have worked together in Parliament and I know him well, it was a personal call,” he said. Narvekar was unavailable for comment.

A top Sena leader said the party leadership has reached out to the Governor so that Thackeray’s nomination happens smoothly. “At a time when Thackeray and the entire state machinery is busy fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, it will be better to avoid any unnecessary political controversy. That’s what we are trying to do,” he said, on condition of anonymity. Raj Bhavan sources confirmed the developments on Sunday. An official said the Governor has sought legal opinion on the issue.

Thackeray had planned to contest a by-election to the upper house of the state legislature, scheduled in April but was postponed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Thus, the state cabinet on April 9 recommended the Governor to nominate Thackeray to the council.

State BJP, however, slammed Raut for his comment.

BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said: “I am sure the Governor will take a decision as per the constitutional provisions. The Sena leaders should wait for his decision instead of criticising him.”

top news
‘Limited toilets, no tobacco’: Parliament offices to open on Monday
‘Limited toilets, no tobacco’: Parliament offices to open on Monday
Trump, WHO chief’s face-off over Covid-19 could spark fireworks at annual event
Trump, WHO chief’s face-off over Covid-19 could spark fireworks at annual event
Khalilzad reaches out to Jaishankar on troubled Afghan peace process
Khalilzad reaches out to Jaishankar on troubled Afghan peace process
Delhi Health Bulletin on April 19, 2020:Capital’s 110 new Covid-19 cases take count to 2,003
Delhi Health Bulletin on April 19, 2020:Capital’s 110 new Covid-19 cases take count to 2,003
PM Modi applauds small traders who kept supply chain intact amid lockdown
PM Modi applauds small traders who kept supply chain intact amid lockdown
No decision yet on resuming passenger flights post lockdown: Hardeep Puri
No decision yet on resuming passenger flights post lockdown: Hardeep Puri
My father didn’t like Miandad’s comment, wanted to confront him: Irfan
My father didn’t like Miandad’s comment, wanted to confront him: Irfan
Covid lockdown easing: What’s allowed from April 20? Here’s the full list
Covid lockdown easing: What’s allowed from April 20? Here’s the full list
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

mumbai news