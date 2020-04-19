Shiv Sena reaches out to Governor even as Raut slams him over CM nominations

mumbai

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 23:55 IST

On Sunday, when senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut indirectly criticised Governor B S Koshyari over delay in nominating chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to the Legislative Council, two party leaders met the latter at Raj Bhavan.

The development assumes significance in the context that Thackeray has to become a member of one of the two houses of the state legislature within six months of taking oath as the CM, the deadline of which ends on May 28. Koshyari has not yet responded to the cabinet’s recommendation to nominate the CM to the Legislative Council, which has made the Sena top brass restless. Thackeray will have to resign if he does not become a legislator by the stipulated date.

“Raj bhavan , governor’s house shouldn’t become center for political conspiracy. Remember ! history doesn’t spare those who behave unconstitutionally (sic),” Raut tweeted on Sunday, referring to the delay in the Governor’s decision on Thackeray’s nomination.On the same day, two senior Sena leaders — CM’s close aide Milind Narvekar and party’s south Mumbai MP Arvind Sawant — called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan. Both met Koshyari separately. Sawant confirmed the meeting but said it was a personal call. “We have worked together in Parliament and I know him well, it was a personal call,” he said. Narvekar was unavailable for comment.

A top Sena leader said the party leadership has reached out to the Governor so that Thackeray’s nomination happens smoothly. “At a time when Thackeray and the entire state machinery is busy fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, it will be better to avoid any unnecessary political controversy. That’s what we are trying to do,” he said, on condition of anonymity. Raj Bhavan sources confirmed the developments on Sunday. An official said the Governor has sought legal opinion on the issue.

Thackeray had planned to contest a by-election to the upper house of the state legislature, scheduled in April but was postponed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Thus, the state cabinet on April 9 recommended the Governor to nominate Thackeray to the council.

State BJP, however, slammed Raut for his comment.

BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said: “I am sure the Governor will take a decision as per the constitutional provisions. The Sena leaders should wait for his decision instead of criticising him.”