e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 12, 2019

Shiv Sena’s lone minister resigns from Modi cabinet

mumbai Updated: Nov 12, 2019 01:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Arvind Sawant, Shiv Sena’s lone minister in the Narendra Modi-cabinet, resigned on Monday as part of the Sena’s government formation efforts with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress. Sawant’s resignation was viewed as the first step towards the formal end of the alliance between the Sena and BJP.

Sawant, who held the heavy industries and public enterprises portfolio, took on the BJP and said it would be not be “morally right” to be part of the BJP-led government after they denied any power-sharing formula existed between the two parties in Maharashtra.

“The Assembly elections in Maharashtra were held on the basis of an alliance with the BJP. Prior to the polls, the two parties had agreed to a 50:50 formula for the post of chief minister. However, the BJP has refused the honour the promise of equal power-sharing deal, including the CM’s post. They also attempted to portray that the Sena chief was lying. As there is no trust left, it would not be proper to continue as minister,” said Sawant.

On being asked that with the Shiv Sena’s exit from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government the alliance between the saffron parties has ended, the MP from South Mumbai said, “I have resigned, now you can deduce whatever meaning you please.”

top news
Sonia Gandhi calls Sharad Pawar, sends top team to seal Maharashtra deal
Sonia Gandhi calls Sharad Pawar, sends top team to seal Maharashtra deal
Sena to move SC against Maharashtra Governor denying request for time
Sena to move SC against Maharashtra Governor denying request for time
May miss Governor’s deadline, says NCP’s Ajit Pawar on staking claim
May miss Governor’s deadline, says NCP’s Ajit Pawar on staking claim
‘Time for Cong to die’: AAP leader on delay in Maharashtra govt formation
‘Time for Cong to die’: AAP leader on delay in Maharashtra govt formation
Man stabs wife to death over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself
Man stabs wife to death over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself
WhatsApp Dark Mode ‘almost’ ready for official rollout for Android, iPhones
WhatsApp Dark Mode ‘almost’ ready for official rollout for Android, iPhones
Kohli & Co ask for special practice session to prepare for Day/Night Test
Kohli & Co ask for special practice session to prepare for Day/Night Test
Ayodhya done, Sabarimala verdict next: What’s at stake?
Ayodhya done, Sabarimala verdict next: What’s at stake?
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News