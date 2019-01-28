Shiv Sena says we are ‘big brother’, BJP says not helpless

The uncertainty over the saffron alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls continues. The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiv Sena on Monday in a public posturing mode hardened their stance without ruling out a poll tie up.

Talking about the alliance with the Shiv Sena during state executive meeting of the BJP, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis insisted that his party was not helpless, indicating that BJP would not go with a begging bowl to the Sena and there would be a limit to the latter’s pressure tactics.

At the same time Fadnavis admitted that BJP wanted an alliance and said that Hindutva forces would stay together, pointing to a common ground that can bring the warring allies together. On the other hand, the Sena said that it was the “big brother” in Maharashtra and would continue to remain one in the Lok Sabha polls.

“We are not helpless. Yes, we want an alliance but that is to keep Hindutva forces together and to ensure country does not go in the hands of those who looted it. Those who are in favour of Hindutva will stay with us, those who don’t can join parties that are against Hindus,’’ said Fadnavis.

A little before that, the Sena talked tough following Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray’s closed door meeting with party’s MPs at his residence in Bandra.

`”Shiv Sena is the big brother in Maharashtra and will continue to be so. And, this big brother will shake up the seat of power in Delhi. We have not received any seat sharing proposal from BJP. And, neither are we waiting for such a proposal. This talks of alliance is all in the air,’’said Sena MP Sanjay Raut outside Thackeray’s residence after the meeting.

Political observers said that Raut’s statement indicates that the Sena would not acquiesce to an alliance without seeking its pound of flesh, in this case number of seats for both general and assembly polls.

The Sena is keen on an equal seat sharing formula in both the polls and wants to ensure an agreement is reached for the assembly along with the general polls.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 23:28 IST