Shivaji slogan in House does not violate norms: Sanjay Raut

mumbai

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 01:03 IST

The Shiv Sena on Thursday said that slogan hailing Shivaji does not violate constitutional norms after a controversy erupted as Vice-President and chairman of Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu expressed his disapproval over BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosale chanting “Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji” after taking oath on Wednesday.

“I have never thought that this slogan violates any constitutional norms. The slogan ‘Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji’ was as important as ‘Jai Hind’ and ‘Vande Mataram’,” Raut said and added that various other slogans in the both the Houses of Parliament have been shouted by lawmakers earlier.

Raut added that Naidu is a person who follows the rules and therefore this issue should not be dragged. “Rules of the House and sentiments of members are two different issues,” the Sena MP said.

In a video clip of the oath ceremony, Naidu is heard telling Udayan Raje: “For your future reference, no other slogans are allowed in the House”.

On Thursday, Naidu tweeted making it clear that he did not mean to insult anybody. “Always been a strong and vocal admirer of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and worshipper of Goddess Bhawani. Reminded members that as per conventional practice at the time of taking oath no slogans are given. No disrespect at all,” he tweeted.

Former Lok Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire staged a protest in Aurangabad against the “insult” of king Shivaji. Shiv sainiks also protested in Navi Mumbai over the issue.

Raje, a descendant of Shivaji, dismissed the issue and said there was no insult to the 17th-century warrior king. “He (Naidu) said you can take the oath, but do not add anything else to it... it is not in line with the Constitution… But some people have created a controversy out of it. Had (Shivaji) Maharaj been insulted, I am not the one to keep quiet. I would have resigned at the very moment,” he said. “Naidu did no wrong. Had he done so, I would have sought his apology,” Bhosale added.

Raut added that he agrees with the BJP MP and said he merely brought up the issue after followers of Shivaji Maharaj felt that the descendants of Shivaji were insulted.