Shut lifeline leaves city’s commuters gasping

mumbai

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 00:45 IST

The suburban trains, which ferry more than seven million people, were shut for more than 12 hours on Wednesday, adding to the hassles of the city battered by rain through the day.

Services between CSMT and Thane on central line, CSMT and Panvel on harbour and Churchgate and Andheri, Vasai Road station- Virar on western line were stopped owing to waterlogging between Sion, Kurla, Dadar, Mahim, Matunga Road and other locations. Services on the western line resumed by 9 pm. However, services on Central Railways other two lines did not resume completely till the time of going to press. With the situation not improving even by evening, angry commuters shouted slogans against Central Railway administration at CSMT. A stampede-like situation was reported at Thane and Ghatkopar railway station. At Andheri, some commuters got down onto the tracks.

Railway officials blamed the flooded Mithi river, saying it resulted in water level going up to 27 inches on the tracks. They claimed the water receded only by six inches even after the rain stopped. “Due to continuous and heavy rain in the noon and as water level rose above track level due to Mithi river overflow on Kurla- Sion and Chunabhatti section services stopped between CSMT-Ghatkopar on main line,” the CR statement said. At least 4,500 passengers who were stuck in 22 suburban and six outstation trains stranded in flooded tracks were rescued by railway police. Train services on the Central Railway on Wednesday were first impacted at 11.30 am when fast local train services were suspended due to waterlogging between Kurla and Sion . Train services on the slow line were suspended from 12.49 pm due to waterlogging between Vikhroli and Kajurmarg.

On the harbour railway, local train services were suspended at 1pm . The Central railway later suspended local train services between CSMT and Andheri, Goregaon railway stations as well. Train services were operational on the trans-harbour route between Thane and Vashi, Panvel railway stations.

“I took the train from CSMT for Andheri. Within 25 minutes, it reached near Sewri station, but thereafter it did not move ahead even after 45 minutes. So I walked on the tracks, from where a private car owner gave us a lift till Ghatkopar,” said Suhas Nalawade, an Andheri resident.

On the Western Railway, local train services between Churchgate and Andheri railway stations were suspended after water levels reached 280 mm on the railway tracks between Mahim and Matunga Road. Train services between Vasai Road and Virar railway stations were also suspended as water level on the railway tracks at Nalasopara railway station reached 300 mm.

The Western Railway operated nine special trains on the fast railway corridor between Churchgate to Vasai Road railway stations.

Train services resumed on the fast line between the two stations at 6.16 pm. Train services between Churchgate and Andheri railway station on the fast railway line corridor started at 7.28 pm. Central Railways train services on its fourth corridor between Belapur and Kharkopar were also suspended on Wednesday from 1.00 pm to 5.30 pm after incident of soil washing from the railway tracks occurred near Kile railway station.

Three special trains were operated between Ghatkopar and Thane late Wednesday evening. However, train services on CSMT- Ghatkopar did not resume by Wednesday 10pm as water levels did not recede between Kurla and Sion railway stations. Mono and Metro rail services were operational throughout. The outstation train movements to Mumbai and from the city were also severly impacted due to landslide between Nagothane and Roha.

ROAD SITUATION

Heavy traffic jams were reported across the city till late afternoon, with traffic flow resuming by evening. Worst-hit were Milan Subway Santacruz, Bandra railway bridge, JVLR, Vikhroli Road connecting western and eastern express highways, Sion-King’s Circle on Eastern Express Highway, Centaur junction, Hindmata junction, Kapadia junction and Raja junction on SCLR, Vakola junction, SV Road, Behram Baug in Jogeshwari, Hanuman nagar and Akurli Road in Kandivli east, SardarPratap Singh, Sankool Janta market at Bhandup, Kanjurmarg West and Gandhi Nagar, Jankalyan Nagar at Malad west, Kandivli east station road, Sonapur junction Mulund towards Eastern Express highway, Dahisar Highway near check post, Poisor Subway, Surve Junction SV Road- Kurla (West), Mazgaon Dockyard Yard, Kurla, Ghatkopar Gandhi Nagar and road below JJ Flyover. Joint commissioner of police (traffic), Madhukar Pandey said, “Heavy rain, with waterlogging in many parts and high tide at 3pm, caused traffic jams throughout the city and gave us tough time on Wednesday. But our 3,000 plus traffic police personnel were at the service of citizens.”

FLIGHTS DISRUPTED

Rain and poor visibility hit flight movement at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) airport . A total of 276 flights (43 arrivals and 233 departures) were delayed. Flight delays started decreasing after 6pm. Flightradar24 stated departure delays to be around 45minutes and arrival flights were seen to be for around 36 minutes.

By evening, a total of 18 flights were cancelled and 15 were diverted.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 00:45 IST