Sit together and set papers: MU to teachers

mumbai

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 01:15 IST

After two instances in the recent past where students complained that question papers were identical to those in other exams held either by the university or affiliated colleges, the University of Mumbai (MU) is now bringing back the old rules of making teachers sit together while setting question papers.

For past several years, teachers were allowed to put together three sets of question papers for each subject at the convenience of their homes or college, and then submit those to subject co-ordinators. But this year, the university has gone back to its old rule and has asked all paper setters to meet at the examination department in MU’s Kalina campus to put together question papers. The idea is to ensure better transparency in the process, say varsity officials.

“Earlier, teachers would sit together, go through previous years’ question papers, and then put together question papers...this can avoid any form of repetition,” said Vinod Patil, director, Board of Examinations (BoE) at MU.