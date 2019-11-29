e-paper
Friday, Nov 29, 2019

Six yellow BEST buses to ferry only women during peak hours

mumbai Updated: Nov 29, 2019 01:02 IST
Kailash Korde
Kailash Korde
Six yellow Tejaswini BEST buses for women started plying on city roads on Thursday. The buses will be used for ferrying women passengers during peak hours.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has received 17 of the total 37 buses under the state government’s Tejaswini scheme. Of the 17 buses registered with the RTO, six have started plying under the ladies’ special service between CSMT and Nariman Point on route Special-1 in south Mumbai. The remaining buses will be received soon. The yellow buses will be used as women-only buses during peak hours and in the remaining time they will operate as regular buses, said a BEST spokesperson.

The procurement of these vehicles was delayed due to difference of opinion between the panel and the administration. Finally, BEST administration decided to buy midi buses instead of mini buses in July.

