SoBo day temperature crosses 35°C-mark for 1st time in May; pre-monsoon showers expected from June first week

mumbai

Updated: May 28, 2020 21:46 IST

South Mumbai witnessed its hottest day of the month so far on Thursday while the weather bureau said the city can expect pre-monsoon showers in the first week of June.

The Colaba weather observatory recorded a day temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius (1.1 degree Celsius above normal) with the mercury crossing the 35 degree Celsius mark for the first time this month. The highest day temperature in south Mumbai had ranged between 34.8 and 35 degree Celsius on a few days. On the other hand, Santacruz which is representative of the suburbs recorded 34.5 degrees Celsius, 0.7 degree Celsius above normal.

Last year the highest maximum temperature recorded in May was of 36 degrees Celsius on May 20. The highest monthly maximum over the past 10 years was on May 1 and May 10, 2010, and all-time high maximum May temperature was 41 degrees Celsius on May 12, 1979.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said in view of the development of a low-pressure area over southeast Arabian Sea between May 31 and June 4 conditions would be favourable for southwest monsoon over Kerala around June 1. “There are two weather systems in the Arabian Sea, one towards southwest Arabian Sea which is likely to develop into a cyclone and will move northwestwards towards Oman and Yemen not affecting the Indian coastline. A second system in southeast Arabian Sea, closer to the west coast, will allow monsoon progression and lead to pre-monsoon showers over most parts of the west coast during June first week,” said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general, IMD.

According to present weather models shared by IMD Mumbai officials, pre-monsoon showers are expected over parts of south Konkan around May 31 while north Konkan, including Mumbai, can receive rain from June 2 onwards. “Advisory has been issued to the fishing communities along the west coast to avoid fishing over west central Arabian Sea between May 29 and June 1, and southeast and east-central Arabian Sea between May 29 and June 4,” said Mohapatra.

Private weather forecasting agency Skymet said pre-monsoon showers are expected over Mumbai between June 1 and 3. “Possibility of rain is there from May 31 as the low pressure over southeast Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a weather depression. However, since its trajectory is moving closer to the coast it will start losing moisture. This will ensure the system does not develop into a tropical cyclone,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet.