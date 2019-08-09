Special merit list for admissions to FYJC colleges in Mumbai postponed to August 14

mumbai

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 00:05 IST

The special merit list for admissions to the first-year junior colleges (FYJCs) admissions, which was to be released on Thursday, has now been postponed to August 14. The decision was taken after a series of delays owing to incessant rain, which postponed the schedule for the third round of admissions.

The education department had released its third merit list for FYJC admissions on August 1. The admissions under the third round had to be completed by August 5, but was postponed to Thursday on account of heavy rain. Thus, the department decided to postpone the special merit list, thus allowing students to change their college preferences on August 9 and 10.

“Since admissions under the third round were being conducted a day before the special merit list, there would be no time left for students to see the seat vacancies and change their preferences accordingly. We have thus, given them two days to do the same now,” said an official from the education department.

After being allotted a college in the special round, students can confirm their admissions by August 19, which would end the regular admission rounds. Students who have not been allotted a college or taken a college of their first preference, or those who have cancelled their admissions can participate in the special round. The remaining students can take part in the first-come first-served rounds which would be held between August 20 and 27.

After three admission rounds, minority colleges have to surrender their quota seats to the general pool which would change the seat matrix across prominent colleges like Jai Hind, KC, HR and Mithibai. “Students can now see the revised seat vacancies and apply accordingly,” added the official. Of the 73,414 students who had applied in the third round, 50,636 were allotted a seat.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 00:05 IST