State, Centre asked to clarify stand on ICSE and ISC exams

mumbai

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 01:08 IST

The Bombay high court (HC) has asked the state government to make it clear whether it would allow the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) to conduct its rescheduled ICSE and ISC board exams for Class 10 and 12, respectively, in July. The court has also asked the Centre to inform it about the decision of the home ministry which was directed by the Allahabad high court to decide on a representation seeking cancellation of rescheduled board exams in view of the pandemic.

The high court also added that though CISCE has set June 24 as the deadline for students in Maharashtra to choose if they wanted to appear for the pending exams or be graded based on their previous performance, the interests of the students would be safeguarded regardless of the option they chose.

A division bench headed by chief justice Dipankar Datta while hearing the petition filed by Arvind Tiwari, a parent and advocate, was informed by the counsel for CISCE that it had not prepared the formula for marking students as directed by the court in the earlier hearing. The council sought time which the bench allowed.

The court had directed the board to clarify on the marking or grading method that they would adopt if students opt out of the rescheduled exams in July. The council had said either the students appear for the rescheduled exams or they would get marks for the board exams based on internal assessment or the pre-board exams conducted by the respective schools. Tiwari had, however, sought clarity on the same.

The court then asked advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni to convey to the bench the state’s stand on whether it would allow the council to conduct the exams.

The bench then directed the Central government, through additional solicitor general Anil Singh, to inform the bench as to what decision was taken by the ministry of home affairs after a writ petition filed before the Allahabad high court seeking cancellation of pending CBSE and CISCE board exams was referred to the ministry.

Thereafter, while expressing apprehension about conducting exams amid the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, the bench said till the CISCE submits the methodology, the parents and students need not take any decision on the options given by the board. The bench further assured that even if the students and parents do or do not decide on the option by June 24, they need not worry and posted the matter for hearing on Tuesday.