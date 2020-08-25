State plans to bear excess amount from inflated power bills

mumbai

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 23:34 IST

Citizens are likely to get some relief in the coming months as the Maharashtra government is likely to provide a waiver in electricity bills. The state government has planned to bear the financial burden of the surplus amount from the inflated bills for three months of the lockdown period — April May and June.

According to the proposal moved by the state energy department, the state has divided the waiver into three slabs based on power consumption by each household. It will bear the entire cost of usage is up to 100 units in excess to the usage of the corresponding period last year. For 101-300 units, it has proposed to waive off 75% of the excessive amount and 50% if units in excess are up to 500, said, a senior official requesting anonymity.

The proposal which is likely to cost around ₹1,100 crore is likely to come up for discussion in the next cabinet meeting.

Officials said that giving waiver means the amount is going to be adjusted in the next month bill as it is not possible to provide cash. “The waiver will be implemented in the form of adjustment in the next power bill. The excess amount will be deducted from the current power bill and people will have to pay only the remaining amount,” an official said.

The proposal applies to both private and government power distribution companies.